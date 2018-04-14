Getty Image

So as it turns out, the Golden State Warriors are still capable of being pretty scary when Steph Curry is on the sideline. The Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs in the first game of the 2018 postseason and ran their opponents off the floor, picking up a convincing 113-92 victory over the five-time champs.

It was a one-sided affair, as the duo of Klay Thompson (27 points) and Kevin Durant (24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) did some serious work to keep San Antonio at bay. After the game ended, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich decided to take a more lighthearted approach than you’d expect out of someone whose team just lost by 21 points.

Popovich sat down with the media and gave a few sarcastic answers to their questions, including one about whether the way Danny Green played defense on Durant was successful.