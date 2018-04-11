Getty Image

The Western Conference playoffs are expected to be brutal this year, and the three-time defending conference champs won’t enter the postseason this year with their star player. Ever since suffering a knee sprain in March, Steph Curry has been on the sidelines, and it’s not clear if he’s going to be able to suit up for the first round of action.

Since Curry’s been out, the Warriors have looked rather vulnerable. He went down on March 23, and since then, Golden State has gone 4-6, including a 40-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. As ESPN’s Zach Lowe tells it, things have gotten so bizarre that the teams in the Western Conference playoff picture below them aren’t afraid of the defensing champs.

Lowe shared this bit of information on the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, telling ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz that there are rumblings that teams aren’t worried about facing the Warriors so long as Curry is out.