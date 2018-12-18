Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies were cut out of what was originally a three-team deal sending Trevor Ariza from the Suns to the Wizards over confusion over which Brooks — MarShon or Dillon — the Grizz would be sending Phoenix’s way.

Ultimately, the Suns and Wizards just went ahead with a deal that saw Washington send the same package originally meant for Memphis to Phoenix, with Austin Rivers and Kelly Oubre Jr. headed west. However, it was reported on Monday night that the Suns would be waiving Rivers, allowing him to pursue a contract with a contender rather than wallow in misery with the hapless Suns.

In a somewhat hilarious turn of events, Rivers will be headed to Memphis after all, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Grizzlies will land the veteran point guard without having to give up anything.