The Grizzlies Didn’t Trade Mike Conley With The Hopes He’ll Mentor Jaren Jackson Jr.

02.07.19

The Marc Gasol trade made it seem like it was only a matter of time before Mike Conley was going to leave Memphis. The Grizzlies sent one-half of their dynamic duo to Toronto before the NBA’s trade deadline, and with about an hour left before trades officially ended for the 2018-19 season, there was plenty of time for Conley to go somewhere else.

Despite the fact that his name was mentioned in trade rumors for some time during the lead-up to the deadline, however, 3 p.m. came and went without Conley getting traded. It was a bit surprising in light of the Gasol move that the Grizzlies wouldn’t go through a hard reset but, in the end, Conley is sticking around.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN got a bit of insight into why, exactly, Memphis would move Gasol and keep Conley. Apparently, the Grizzlies view Conley as someone who can serve as a mentor for precocious big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

