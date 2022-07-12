kevin durant jimmy butler
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Heat Are ‘One Of The Most Determined Teams’ To Get Kevin Durant, But Would Need Help

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

In the immediate aftermath of Kevin Durant’s highly-publicized trade request, reporting indicated that they were two teams for whom he wanted to play. One, the Phoenix Suns, are in the tricky position of trying to figure out Deandre Ayton’s restricted free agency, while the Brooklyn Nets would reportedly want Devin Booker back in a deal that sent Durant to Phoenix.

The other was the Miami Heat, which were a tough sell because they just do not have much to trade — Bam Adebayo, the team’s best young player, cannot be moved to the Nets due to a provision in his contract that likewise exists in that of Ben Simmons. Despite that, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that no team is putting in more work to make something happen for Durant than Pat Riley and co.

“The Miami Heat certainly have been one of the most determined teams to try to acquire Kevin Durant since he asked for that trade,” Wojnarowski said. “They’ve talked to Brooklyn here in Las Vegas, and ultimately, for Miami and Brooklyn specifically to do a deal, they’re gonna need a third team, perhaps even a fourth team.”

The Heat are very, very good at finding a way to make something happen in an effort to bring a superstar to South Beach. Time will tell if they’ll be able to do that with Durant.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
×