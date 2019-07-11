Getty Image

After the Thunder traded Paul George for a ridiculous haul of future draft picks and rising-sophomore point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Westbrook met with the team and the two sides reportedly agreed it would be best to find him a new team.

The Miami Heat are prohibitive favorites to land Russell Westbrook in a trade, as there are a few teams that have reported interest in Westbrook and a willingness to take him on with four years and $170 million remaining on his contract. Miami, with Jimmy Butler brought in this summer, is at the top of the list and the interest between the team and Westbrook is mutual.

The issue, and this was always going to be the sticking point that dragged out any Westbrook trade discussion, is the two teams meeting in the middle and agreeing on what Russ’ trade value is. Westbrook is not going to come close to fetching the same price as George, for a variety of reasons, but the Thunder also won’t want to just shuttle him off without getting some positive assets in return.