Getty Image

All of the high-profile free agent targets are off the market, but in the NBA, the fun never stops and the attention of the basketball world is now on Russell Westbrook. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is now firmly on the trade market, and with that in mind, you can now wager on which team will employ Westbrook when the 2019-20 campaign begins.

While Westbrook is still on the Thunder roster as of July 9, Oklahoma City is not the favorite in this case, with BetOnline.ag installing the Miami Heat as the team with the best chance to land Westbrook. That isn’t shocking given that reporting indicates the Heat and Westbrook might have mutual interest, but Miami currently faces -150 odds, which are pretty strong considering the circumstances.

The New York Knicks (+300) and Detroit Pistons (+500) follow behind the Heat in this case, with the incumbent Thunder sitting at +500 in their own right. As far as long-shots are concerned, the Chicago Bulls (+1200), Houston Rockets (+1200) and Minnesota Timberwolves (+1400) are all on the board for your wagering pleasure, though it would be fairly stunning if any of the three were able to pull the trigger on a deal at this stage.

Coming up with trade ideas involving Westbrook is a challenging exercise, particularly when considering the $170 million remaining on his four-year contract in Oklahoma City. Still, mountains can be moved in the NBA if all parties are motivated, and if you want to be “invested” in the action, the opportunity exists.