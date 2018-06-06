The Rockets Will Reportedly Be Aggressive In Pursuing Paul George This Summer

06.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been pretty well-documented that the Houston Rockets plan on being one of the teams that enter the LeBron James sweepstakes this summer as part of Daryl Morey’s never-ending quest to topple the Golden State Warriors. But as it turns out, James isn’t the only superstar expected to be on the market who the Rockets plan on courting.

Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN on Tuesday night and let it be known that Houston plans on being one of the teams that gets in on the Paul George sweepstakes.

