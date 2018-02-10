Getty Image

The Houston Rockets didn’t do anything at the NBA’s trade deadline, and have apparently decided to instead focus their efforts on getting better through the league’s buyout market. Reports on Friday night indicated the team would add some frontcourt depth by going out and acquiring Brandan Wright, and one day later, Houston made the decision to get some more scoring off of its bench.

Joe Johnson is in line to join the Rockets after getting bought out by the Kings, which acquired him in a trade that involved the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. It was widely believed that Johnson would get bought out to join a contender, and according to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that contender is Houston.

Sources: The Houston Rockets have emerged as leaders to sign Joe Johnson after he completes buyout with Sacramento. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2018