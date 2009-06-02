Is Eddie Jordan The Right Man For Philly?

At his introductory press conference, Eddie Jordan gave the usual obligatory remarks about how his team has a really bright future, he’s going to lead them to a championship, blah, blah, blah. Somewhere during that diatribe when he was talking about taking them to the next level, he said this: “This team has a good core group, has future stars in the waiting, they’ve had playoff experience for two years. Now it’s time to go uptown.”

Nothing says “I’m not cool” like trying to throw around random urban words without any connection to what you’re saying.



Though Jordan doesn’t really shine in this setting, he supposedly wowed the Sixers management with a four-hour presentation about how each player fits into his Princeton-style offense. However, cynical Philly fans who are already less-than-enthusiastic about hiring a coach with a losing record when there was a key assistant from last year’s NBA Champion Celtics (Tom Thibodeau) still available might add Jordan’s system to their list of grievances.

Princeton offense experts all agree that success is predicated on the players’ skill level. Philly’s roster is choc full of athletes – some damn good defenders, and some fantastic finishers in transition. But do they fit in an offense in which guards and forwards are interchangeable? Does everyone really pose a triple-threat when they bring the ball into the triple threat? The ’06 Wizards had the personnel for this offense. Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler are two of the most versatile guys in the League. And even if Gil can’t do everything, he certainly believes that he can.

But Philly GM Ed Stefanski believes that it’s a perfect match for his squad.

“Eddie’s system fits us perfectly with the talent and personnel we have in this organization right now, with the athletes, the way they move with and without the ball,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski says that this system is really geared towards Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young and Elton Brand, believing that they’ll step into the mold of Arenas, Butler and Jamison.

Do you think Eddie Jordan is the right guy for the Sixers?

