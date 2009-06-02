Is Eddie Jordan The Right Man For Philly?

At his introductory press conference, Eddie Jordan gave the usual obligatory remarks about how his team has a really bright future, he’s going to lead them to a championship, blah, blah, blah. Somewhere during that diatribe when he was talking about taking them to the next level, he said this: “This team has a good core group, has future stars in the waiting, they’ve had playoff experience for two years. Now it’s time to go uptown.”
Nothing says “I’m not cool” like trying to throw around random urban words without any connection to what you’re saying.
Though Jordan doesn’t really shine in this setting, he supposedly wowed the Sixers management with a four-hour presentation about how each player fits into his Princeton-style offense. However, cynical Philly fans who are already less-than-enthusiastic about hiring a coach with a losing record when there was a key assistant from last year’s NBA Champion Celtics (Tom Thibodeau) still available might add Jordan’s system to their list of grievances.
Princeton offense experts all agree that success is predicated on the players’ skill level. Philly’s roster is choc full of athletes – some damn good defenders, and some fantastic finishers in transition. But do they fit in an offense in which guards and forwards are interchangeable? Does everyone really pose a triple-threat when they bring the ball into the triple threat? The ’06 Wizards had the personnel for this offense. Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler are two of the most versatile guys in the League. And even if Gil can’t do everything, he certainly believes that he can.
But Philly GM Ed Stefanski believes that it’s a perfect match for his squad.
“Eddie’s system fits us perfectly with the talent and personnel we have in this organization right now, with the athletes, the way they move with and without the ball,” Stefanski said.
Stefanski says that this system is really geared towards Andre Iguodala, Thaddeus Young and Elton Brand, believing that they’ll step into the mold of Arenas, Butler and Jamison.
Do you think Eddie Jordan is the right guy for the Sixers?
Not a big fan of the system or the coach. Agreed that Philly has some great young talent, I see being about in the same standing next year. Playoff team, maybe wins a round. Lmao at that weak presser. Thats right up there with Barry Switzer’s infamous “we got a job to do and baby we goin do it!” When he was intro’d as the Cowboys new head coach some years back.
Dude can coach, nice catch for Philly.
What remains to be seen is if these Sixers are good enough passers and shooters. If you’re talking triple threat, it means little if the guy can’t shoot consistently, pass precisely or drive effectively. If we’re just talking those three guys, here’s how I see them:
Brand: good shooting, very good passing, average driving, very good post up
Iggy: streaky shooting, average passing, great driving, decent post up
Thad: inconsistent shooting, decent passing, good driving, decent post up
None of these guys are super precise with the ball, and pardon me if I’m wrong, but they really need to work on that if they want to be successful with this offense.
I don’t see a pure shooter on this roster, do you? wouldn’t you need a guy with Arenas’ range? or at least a consistent threat, maybe not to the extent of Arenas. Caron is very underrated and Jamison was the Wiz’ MVP this season, a very good leader, and carried the team offensively without Gil. He has good driving ability and can finish around the basket. Iggy and/or Young need to get way better if they want to duplicate that part of jamison’s game.
I like the coach, but let’s not be deluded into thinking this roster is in any way complete. Again, more precise passing and more consistent deep shooting are areas of need on this team.
Plus, we HAVE to get rid of Dalembert and get someone that will just focus on boards and blocking and not make stupid mistakes defensively.
Please give the coach a few stable years to build his system though, that’s all I want as a fan. Just some stability already fercryinoutloud.
Paul Silas.
If they can’t keep Andre Miller or find a suitable replacement, it won’t matter who the coach is. I’m still trying to figure out why they signed Elton Brand. A plodding low post presence (compared to a mobile one) trying to fit in with a team where EVERYBODY else works better in a transition game.
The coach I think that runs it best in the league is Rick Adelman. The best team to run it was that Kings team. With that being said this team has none of the tools that team had. First off like DJ K said they need dead eye shooters like Peja and Bibby (which they don’t have.) Then they need big men who can pass like Webber and Divac. They have Dalembert who couldn’t make a good pass to save his life and Brand who is an ok passer at best. The only part of the offense they run well are cuts to the basket with their athleticism.
Most def. worth a shot. Gonna be interesting to see how he does with a full and healthy squad. I can see him making some serious playoff noise.
Will LeBron be that one player though that always puts his team away?
yeah, dalembert is a “gots to go” situation.
If they want to compare this roster and mold it to what the current lakers have, then andre miller approximates derek fisher a little bit (maybe better passing but not as good a shooter).
Brand I think can be a good passer. I saw some good passing from him in LA a few years back.. It might take something to bring that out of him, but that’s what the coach is there for.
still, bottom line is the shooting (and precise passing). how many years have we been waiting for a shooter? why did we trade away Korver again?
All I know is he stunk with Butler and Jamison last year and they would be the top players on our team so maybe he’ll get better but im not impressed.
Stefanski used to be GM of the Nets. Eddie Jordan used to be their assistant coach…..
all that stuff is rhetoric and nonsense. Stefanski just hired his old buddy, something he should have done in Jersey instead of taking on L Frank.
I think a college offense suits this team perfectly.
Hey look. A shitty coach got recycled and says the right things. If Jordan couldn’t get past the 1st round with Arenas, Jamison and Caron plus solid role players, how can he possibly do better in Philly?
Part of making a good decision on a new coach is what players the new coach can lure. No one wants to play for this loser. Another dumb move by the Sixers.
Ed Stefanski isn’t the right guy for the Sixers. Jordan can be the coach, but it’s the players who can’t shoot.
I think Jordan is a good coach, but definitely not the best pick to the Sixers.
There’s no way Dalembert has the IQ. Iggy has to have the ball in hands to be effective (except for when it’s the playoffs & he can’t buy a bucket) and I don’t think Brand has the movement to be successful.
And all of their shooters are streaky as hell.
This system might work for Thad Young, Spieghts, and maybe Green (if he’s still around) but they aren’t the “stars” of the team so I see lots of problems unless Philly does some trading this summer.
So far, the only good move is retaining Mckie as an assistant.
@PALakerFan-jordan did take the wiz to the second round, they just ran into the championship heat.
I’m not a huge fan of the pick. I wanted to see a guy that gets more out of his guys. Eddie Jordan allow his team to lose focus. He let characters control his team more than he did. I don’t care for his lack of command.
Ah Well…
Eddie Jordan and Ed Stefanski needs to be discussing how to acquire Ramon Sessions. If they can turn Dalembert contract into a real shooter that plays the 3/4 and 1/2 that would be solid.
Flip that Dalembert contract into Mike Miller from Timberwolves.
Sign Ramon Sessions. Good starter if Miller walks.
Thad will either prove he can play in the front court with Brand or come of the bench getting 35 minutes and closing games.
Sessions, Speights, Jason, Lou, Reggie off bench. I guess Willie too.
I just can’t wait to see what real moves will be made and if the Sixers are serious about taking steps forward. Some have Earl Clark falling out of the Lottery, I don’t see that happening, but signing Sessions allow you to just pick the best player on the board. Philly could use a Sam Young, Clark, and even Chase Budinger (I really like him on the Wing. He has a great mix of skills to be an excellent role player. Especially if we don’t move Dalembert for Mike Miller)
I don’t like the hire but I do think his offensive system will be an improvement for the team.