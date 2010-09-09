Jason Thompson Could Be Dealt Before The Trade Deadline

From the All-Star break through the offseason, the Sacramento Kings were out to get more depth in their frontline to complement Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. At the deadline, Carl Landry was brought in for his scoring, and this summer they obtained a veteran shot blocker in Samuel Dalembert. Also, two of the best bigs from this year’s Draft were picked up in DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside. So where does this leave Jason Thompson?

Looked at as an afterthought after coming out of Rider University, Thompson has proven he’s a solid building block for the future. He is one of the few big men in the League with quick feet, and due to his late growth spurt, he has the handle of a guard. His career averages of 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game are more than solid for someone who is just entering their third NBA season. But even with his production, Thompson has fallen in the depth chart in Sactown.

This season, Landry is expected to be the main contributor in the post, and the drafting of Cousins doesn’t help Thompson’s plans for minutes at the four either. Throw in Whiteside and Dalembert, that makes the center spot another crowded position on the Kings’ roster. So where does Thompson fit in? The Kings are high on their rookies in their quest to rebuild, so are there enough minutes to go around? His offense could earn him minutes over Dalembert, however he’s a veteran with better defensive skills. That battle should be interesting.

One scenario, which Fran Blinebury of NBA.com predicts, is that Thompson will be traded before the deadline. With a lot to offer, he could be better utilized in a different situation. He shouldn’t be hard to shop around. He’s young and talented with solid production. As result the Kings probably view him more as an asset in this manner.

So while the future looks real uncertain for the New Jersey native, his game is not the issue. There are just too many bodies on the frontline in Sacramento. Will being an afterthought in the Kings’ rotation lead to Thompson landing in a situation where he can breakout? That is yet to be seen.

What do you think? Will the Kings trade Thompson?

