Jason Thompson Could Be Dealt Before The Trade Deadline

From the All-Star break through the offseason, the Sacramento Kings were out to get more depth in their frontline to complement Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans. At the deadline, Carl Landry was brought in for his scoring, and this summer they obtained a veteran shot blocker in Samuel Dalembert. Also, two of the best bigs from this year’s Draft were picked up in DeMarcus Cousins and Hassan Whiteside. So where does this leave Jason Thompson?
Looked at as an afterthought after coming out of Rider University, Thompson has proven he’s a solid building block for the future. He is one of the few big men in the League with quick feet, and due to his late growth spurt, he has the handle of a guard. His career averages of 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game are more than solid for someone who is just entering their third NBA season. But even with his production, Thompson has fallen in the depth chart in Sactown.
This season, Landry is expected to be the main contributor in the post, and the drafting of Cousins doesn’t help Thompson’s plans for minutes at the four either. Throw in Whiteside and Dalembert, that makes the center spot another crowded position on the Kings’ roster. So where does Thompson fit in? The Kings are high on their rookies in their quest to rebuild, so are there enough minutes to go around? His offense could earn him minutes over Dalembert, however he’s a veteran with better defensive skills. That battle should be interesting.
One scenario, which Fran Blinebury of NBA.com predicts, is that Thompson will be traded before the deadline. With a lot to offer, he could be better utilized in a different situation. He shouldn’t be hard to shop around. He’s young and talented with solid production. As result the Kings probably view him more as an asset in this manner.
So while the future looks real uncertain for the New Jersey native, his game is not the issue. There are just too many bodies on the frontline in Sacramento. Will being an afterthought in the Kings’ rotation lead to Thompson landing in a situation where he can breakout? That is yet to be seen.
What do you think? Will the Kings trade Thompson?
A shame it works this way sometimes. He’ll be a solid contributor no matter where he goes.
What’s he like in the locker room? Is he someone that will bring a team closer together, or farther apart?
He should totally go to Detroit and the Pistons send them Prince.
yall gonna talk bout this mello to the bulls for noah/deng talks?
silly. thompson solid back-up PF. Landry-Dalembert with Thompson/Cousins off the Bench. Spot duty for Whiteside.
Doubt Kings move him…but you were successful in getting a reply out of this kings fan, Casey.
captain obvious over here, alotta players could be traded before the dead line, i should write for these guys
Weren’t there rumours all last year that they were going to deal him too? (before the influx of big men)
If they got a solid 3 & D type SF for him that could work.
If anyone gets moved, it will be Dalembert. Maybe Landry, both are expiring. JT is potentially a 18/10 player, and a great fit next to Cousins, who could be the next Al Jefferson.
Any chance Orlando could get him? Seems to be what they need.
Landry and Dally are expiring contracts. So if they traded him going into the new CBA they would have Cousins and Whiteside as their only locked in big men?
Seems foolish to me to think they would shop him going into the uncertainty of next offseason. Unless they plan on extending either expiring but Dally isn’t worth the money an extension would require(8-10 a year is fair for dally in this cba) and landry is going to be looking for a starters pay day with the numbers he put up last year.
Its funny they finally get some front court depth and are sitting at min salary this year with 16ish mill coming off next summer but they should trade any depth they have asap… :P
Personally I would be looking to move Landry at the deadline if he doesn’t want to extend off his 3 million a year and play whiteside pf minutes behind jt and cousins splitting pf and c minutes.
He would look good in a pacer uniform……..don’t they need a power forward
Reke will be heated
@ Nizzio……….
I AGREE !!
Tayshaun for Thompson.
Pull the trigger Joe D!!
Nah, if anyone is going, it will be Sammy D. Petrie has an exceptionally strong hand and a plan and will get max value because of it.
J.T. is a vital, very productive, part of the “”BRIGHT”” future of the this young and gritty Kings squad. I agree with others that Sammy.D or even Landry would be the first of big men to go, waaaay before J.T.! I think I can speak for all Real Kings Fans out there when I say, “We want Jason Thompson on our Team for at least the next 5 years”. A polished J.T., DeMarcus Cousins, Tyreke Evans & Donte Green is gonna be a beast of a squad.
@10,
Absolutely agree! Larry Legend, come, let’s go throwing either one of B.Rush, L.Stephenson, P.George + an expiring contract of M.Dunleavy to Sactown for J.Thompson… Don’t they need a wing?
A starting 5 of D.Collison, George/Stephenson, D.Granger, J.Thompson, R.Hibbert (minus J.O’Brien) will be very young and talented. More importantly, it will bring some of us back to the courtside seats too.
Thompson for Jamal Crawford, and throw in Beno Urich if the salary doesnt match up
Dalembert has an expiring contract, I think J.T. stays.
@RJC, you’ll never get Beno, but I’d love to see Crawford paired with Tyreke in the back court and would easily trade JT for it. Sactown needs a 2, not a 3 (unless you want to trade a current all star of a 3, we already have middle of the pack, alleged up and comers in Omri and Donte,) so Indy and D-Town got nothing to offer, sorry ya’ll, your played out Mike Dunleavy and Tayshaun Prince (sorry Tay, I liked your game….5 years ago,) ain’t even worth a broken JT, much less a healthy one. In Petrie we trust…Amen
Dreamers! Thompson’s not going anywhere barring a NO-BRAIN upgrade offer for him. The Kings are in the driver’s seat with him on board. If anyone gets dealt by the deadline, it’ll be the cap-friendly Landry or Dalembert who expire and would both be productive additions for teams with playoff aspirations. Both would net a sizeable return in terms of assets moving forward. My bet is that Dalembert gets moved for a ‘disgruntled’ star level player at the deadline.