Ja Morant Showed The Nation Why He’s A Superstar In Murray State’s Drubbing Of Marquette

03.21.19 55 mins ago

Murray State entered Thursday’s tilt with Marquette as the betting underdog and, given that the Racers are a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, that wasn’t a significant surprise. With that said, Murray State boasts one of the nation’s most exciting players in Ja Morant and, as a result, many pegged the squad as one with the potential to pull the upset against a Big East opponent.

Forty minutes later, the Racers left no doubt and, in the process, Morant put an exclamation mark on what has been a tremendous season.

Morant is well-known to NBA Draft fans as a likely top-three pick in June and, entering Thursday’s game, the 6’3 sophomore was averaging 24.6 points, 10 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. Still, there were skeptics given that Morant wasn’t playing against top-level competition every night. In a hurry, he assuaged some of that doubt in the first half in leading the Racers to an eight-point lead.

