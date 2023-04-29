The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a 125-85 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night in Game 6 of their opening round series. As a result, the Lakers are moving on to the Western Conference Semifinals to play either the Golden State Warriors or the Sacramento Kings, while the Grizzlies will fly back to Memphis and begin what is sure to be a long offseason full of questions about how they can take the next step forward.

It’s a bitter end to what ended up being a long season for Ja Morant, one where he was among the best players in the league on the court but struggled with controversy off of it. He also famously declared that Memphis was “fine in the west,” which came back to haunt him after they were bounced in the first round.

After the game, Morant managed to have a little bit of fun with Lakers fans. As he made his way out of the arena, Morant got hit with some chants from the L.A. faithful, which included a bunch of people singing “na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” to him. He responded by taking the whole thing in stride.

"Shut it down, Ja!" Lakers fans were trolling Ja Morant and the Grizzlies after Game 6 last night 😅 (via joy.of.everything/TT) pic.twitter.com/dwXmTQWcT1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

Even the security guard escorting Morant out seemed to think this was all pretty funny. It’s good to see Morant having some fun with all of this, as it’s not always easy to take this stuff in stride.