Jae Crowder Loves ‘Playing Within A System’ Now That He’s In Utah

Getty Image

The Cavaliers were aggressive at last week’s trade deadline, shipping out six players and bringing in four new guys to shuffle up their roster and try to add some shooting and athleticism, but most importantly change the locker room vibe.

Cleveland’s locker room had become an increasingly hostile environment and the Cavs moved on from most of the players they could spot that were causing those issues, most notably Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade. The majority of the focus since the trade has been on the new-look Cavs. On Sunday, in their first game as a full squad, Cleveland blasted the Celtics and offered plenty of reasons to be optimistic that this group will indeed fix many of the problems that plagued the Cavs for the past two months.

However, the other players that were dealt out of Cleveland are in new situations as well, looking to make the most of what has otherwise been a dismal season. Wade is enjoying being back in Miami. Thomas had 22 points and six assists in his first game as a member of the Lakers, and Crowder had 15 points, five boards and three assists in his debut with the Jazz in a win.

It appears as though the trades have worked out for most everyone and that all parties involved had to move on to fix their issues. For Crowder, it was pretty easy for him to identify the difference between his first game in Utah and his time in Cleveland. After the game he told Kristen Kenney he had fun again and was glad to be playing in a system.