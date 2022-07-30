We’re a few weeks away from the latest game in the NBA 2K series hitting consoles. This means that the fine folks over at 2K Sports keep dropping little hints about what we can expect in this year’s edition of the game — whether that’s improvements to the game itself or little cosmetic things that make it different from last year, the goal is to convince people to spend a money on NBA 2K23 because it’s not the same game as NBA 2K22.

Of course, not everything is going to be a smash hit, and a pretty consistent place where we see that is when a face scan doesn’t quite work out. One example that we got a few weeks back was Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey wondering what the heck was going on with a picture of him in the game, something that he did find quite funny.

JaVale McGee likewise had an issue with his apparent face scan. Pictures began making their way around the internet of a few basketball players who are in the game, one of which was McGee. The veteran big man thought he looked … unusual, so he quote tweeted what was going around and got a joke off.

Damn…. Wtf i do before the game? https://t.co/w707RJ2Xlt — Javale PIERRE 3Xs McGee (@JaValeMcGee) July 29, 2022

McGee has had a busy summer, as he left the Phoenix Suns to join the Dallas Mavericks on a 3-year deal, with McGee telling the press he joined the team with the understanding he will be the starting center.