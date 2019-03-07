Getty Image

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently spoke on a panel at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference where he noted that he saw that a number of NBA players were truly unhappy, and wants to figure out ways to address the issues athletes face in the social media age.

This, naturally, sparked plenty of conversation and among those that spoke up was TNT analyst Charles Barkley. The Hall of Famer called Silver’s statements “totally bogus,” citing how much money NBA players make now and insisting that it’s impossible to be sad if you make millions of dollars.

On Thursday morning, ESPN analyst Jay Williams went off on Barkley on Get Up!, explaining why his comments upset him and how they cause people with anxiety and depression to bottle it up and not speak on it, because they’ll get publicly ridiculed for it.