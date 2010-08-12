At this point, if you haven’t heard that Jay-Z is performing at Radio City Music Hall to kickoff the World Basketball Festival tonight, you might as well stop reading this. But for those of you that have, read on. After an on-court showcase featuring the finalists for the 2010 USA Basketball World Championship Team, Hov will take the stage for an electrifying performance. But enough about the show, let’s talk about the shoes. Introducing the Jay-Z x Nike Air Force 1 – All Black Everything Collection.

“We’re excited to bring together the international prestige of Jay-Z and the USA Team on stage at famed Radio City Music Hall to open the first World Basketball Festival,” says Trevor Edwards, Nike VP Global Brand and Category Management. “This will be a historic night. We’re also honored to collaborate with Jay-Z on limited edition Air Force 1s that celebrate the countries participating in this inaugural event.”

Inspired by the WBF with shoes for France, Brazil, China, Puerto Rico and the U.S., the All Black Everything collection has been donated by Nike to the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation who in turn have linked up with eBay on a charity auction where the five unique pairs will raise funds for its mission. The charity auction began today at 9:00 a.m. EST and ends on August 22 at 9:00 a.m. EST. Only two pairs of each of the five designs will be created, one for the winning bidder and one for the man behind the design, Jay-Z.

For those who can’t make it tonight, the entire Radio City Music Hall basketball and musical performance will stream live on Facebook beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST until its conclusion.

