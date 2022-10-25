The two most prominent clients of Donda Sports are ending their affiliation with the agency in the aftermath of numerous hateful remarks made by its founder, Kanye West. In statements posted to each of their social media accounts on Tuesday evening, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald announced that they will terminate their partnerships with the agency.

Donald said in his statement that “our family” made the decision, and said that “the recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Brown, meanwhile, published his statement and offered up an apology for his recent efforts to try and justify sticking with West in light of hateful remarks towards the Jewish community, spreading misinformation regarding the murder of George Floyd, and a number of other controversies. He then said that “after sharing in my conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values” before revealing he is parting ways with the agency.

Brown was asked about his decision to stick with Donda Sports on Monday and said that “I don’t agree with everything that everybody does. Like I said, I don’t stand for any hurt, harm, or danger toward anybody, but sometimes people need unconditional love and help to get them through the situation.” A number of organizations that have long been affiliated with West, like CAA and adidas, have terminated partnerships with him in recent weeks.