Kanye West has lost a number of business partners in recent weeks as he has gone on numerous public anti-Semitic rants. This includes his bank, JP Morgan, and talent agency, CAA, cutting ties in the last two weeks.

In the NBA world, LeBron James’ The Shop had to scrap an episode with West after he continued with his attempts to spread hate speech — why they kept him booked in the first place is an entirely different question. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is signed to West’s marketing agency, Donda Sports, and was asked on Monday by Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe whether he would remain with the agency and for a statement on West’s recent comments.

Brown said he doesn’t “condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” but said he will remain with Donda Sports and tried to separate the agency from West. As for his personal relationship with West, he offered this statement to Washburn about why he will continue to offer “unconditional love” to West.

“He’s someone who’s obviously dealing with a lot of adversity that’s in front of him right now and everybody can see it and it’s public. But a lot of people in the world are dealing with adversity and things that are going on that’s in front of them and they need help. It’s a lot going on right now.” “It’s tough to speak on because everybody is going to form their own opinions about what you have to say, but I look at people that I’ve been around, family, friends that you love,” he said. “To me, it’s unconditional. To me, as they’re working through problems, we’re working through it in unison. “I don’t agree with everything that everybody does. Like I said, I don’t stand for any hurt, harm, or danger toward anybody, but sometimes people need unconditional love and help to get them through the situation.”

Brown doesn’t provide any specifics on the “adversity” that’s in front of West, which seems to all be self-inflicted by doubling and tripling down on spewing hate speech, and one could argue that what West needs is people who love him to call him out for being in the wrong rather than insist he’s just going through something and trying to brush it aside.