The NBA coaching carousel has been chugging merrily along this season, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies having already made midseason changes by dismissing their head coach.

Phoenix dumped Earl Watson three games into the season. The Grizzlies ousted an otherwise beloved David Fizdale amid a brutal losing streak combined with rumors of discord between him and franchise center Marc Gasol. The Bucks, meanwhile, parted ways with Jason Kidd following a highly underwhelming stretch of the season that was supposed to see Milwaukee establish themselves as a legit challenger in the East.

Interim coach Joe Prunty hasn’t fared much better in Kidd’s stead, so it appears the organization is already compiling a list of possible candidates to fill the position this summer, and there are several familiar names reportedly headlining that group. Most notably among those are a pair of popular current NBA analysts and former head coaches in Jeff Van Gundy and Kevin McHale.