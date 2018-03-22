Jeff Van Gundy And Kevin McHale Are Reportedly Candidates For The Bucks Coaching Job

03.21.18 54 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA coaching carousel has been chugging merrily along this season, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies having already made midseason changes by dismissing their head coach.

Phoenix dumped Earl Watson three games into the season. The Grizzlies ousted an otherwise beloved David Fizdale amid a brutal losing streak combined with rumors of discord between him and franchise center Marc Gasol. The Bucks, meanwhile, parted ways with Jason Kidd following a highly underwhelming stretch of the season that was supposed to see Milwaukee establish themselves as a legit challenger in the East.

Interim coach Joe Prunty hasn’t fared much better in Kidd’s stead, so it appears the organization is already compiling a list of possible candidates to fill the position this summer, and there are several familiar names reportedly headlining that group. Most notably among those are a pair of popular current NBA analysts and former head coaches in Jeff Van Gundy and Kevin McHale.

Around The Web

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoJEFF VAN GUNDYkevin mchaleMILWAUKEE BUCKS

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 11 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP