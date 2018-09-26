Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves are working on a resolution to the trade drama surrounding All-Star wing Jimmy Butler, making it feel like Butler’s departure can happen at any time in the coming days. On Wednesday morning, a new twist emerged, as Butler and his agent, Bernie Lee, reportedly approached the Timberwolves’ brass and told them where he would like to go.

The catch: The team Butler submitted to Minnesota was not on the reported list of three squads where he wanted to end up at the start of this trade saga. Instead, Butler and Lee told the Wolves that he would like to become a member of the Miami Heat, per Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Jimmy Butler and his agent Bernie Lee have informed Wolves ownership that Miami is Butler's preferred trade destination, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 26, 2018

Stein went onto report that Miami has worked the phones hard to get something done with Minnesota — which had been said in the last few days — but apparently, the Timberwolves have been reluctant to “clearly communicate.”