Could Houston Be The Big Wild Card In The Jimmy Butler Sweepstakes?

In recent days, the race to acquire Jimmy Butler has seemed to focus on one team: the Miami Heat. The thing is that amid these rumors, there’s no indication that, you know, Butler is going to end up in Miami. He does not have a no-trade clause, the Heat might need a third or fourth team to pull off a deal, and Tom Thibodeau has already said the Timberwolves are willing to wait to make the best possible move for themselves.

All of this is to say that while Butler may want to play for Miami — which really is the perfect fit for both sides — Minnesota can throw a monkey wrench in that plan pretty easily by doing what they want to do, not what makes the most sense for everyone involved. That’s especially the case because other teams are trying to call up the Wolves and make a deal, and if you believe Mark Berman of Fox 26, one such squad is the Houston Rockets.

NBA sources confirm the #Rockets are making a strong effort to land Jimmy Butler in a trade with Minnesota. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 28, 2018

The immediate reaction upon hearing that Houston wants to get involved should probably be “that makes sense.” General manager Daryl Morey, who always tries to get the Rockets involved when a player hits the market in one way or another, is admittedly obsessed with trying to take down the Golden State Warriors. He was awfully close last year, and was perhaps one Chris Paul hamstring injury away from accomplishing that goal. A great way to get inspired to do something is to feel like it had slipped from your grasp, which makes the concept of Morey trying to bring in one more big gun for a firefight easy to digest.