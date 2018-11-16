Getty Image

Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have a place to play competitive basketball right now. The experiment of Anthony suiting up for the Houston Rockets wasn’t working, and on Thursday evening, it was announced that the team would move on from Anthony. While he’s still with the Rockets as the two sides work out some next steps, we’re not going to see Anthony play for Houston again.

No one has any idea where Anthony will end up, but J.J. Barea thinks he knows a good landing spot. No, it’s not the Dallas Mavericks, it’s the Puerto Rican national team — Anthony is of Puerto Rican descent, and despite retiring from international play following USA Basketball’s gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Olympics, Barea would like to see him suit up for Puerto Rico.

“With his connection to Puerto Rico, his NBA stardom and his experiences, our fans would love it,” Barea told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “We tried a bunch to get him in the past, but of course nobody blamed him for playing for Team USA. But if he ever wants a chance to represent us, it would be awesome to have him.”