Carmelo Anthony’s Time With The Rockets Has Officially Come To An End

Getty Image

When the Houston Rockets acquired Carmelo Anthony this summer, it was viewed as an opportunity for the veteran scorer to get his career back on track following a subpar stint with Oklahoma City. However, it soon became evident that this experiment wasn’t going as expected, and reports indicated that we were on the verge of seeing the Anthony era in Houston come to an end.

After days of reports and speculation, we have finally reached the finish line. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarwski of ESPN, the Rockets and Anthony will part ways on Thursday, although the franchise does not plan on placing him on waivers right away. In fact, he’s going to stay on Houston’s roster for the time being, but he just won’t be with the team.