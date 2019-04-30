Joel Embiid ‘Had The Sh*ts’ Before Game 2 Against The Raptors

Getty Image

Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors won’t be remembered as obscenely efficient display of offensive basketball but, after a 48-minute brawl that went Philadelphia’s way, the series is knotted at 1-1. While Jimmy Butler was the statistical hero for the Sixers with 30 points and 11 rebounds, there was much attention paid to Joel Embiid, who was on the injury report with “gastroenteritis” in advance of tip-off.

Following the game, Embiid provided a great deal of entertainment when addressing his ailment on the podium and, as usual, he didn’t mince words in doing so.