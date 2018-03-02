Joel Embiid Took To Instagram And Twitter After Beating The Cavs To Recruit LeBron James

Joel Embiid really wants LeBron James to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer and join the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid is also a big fan of posting things onto his Instagram and Twitter accounts, especially after the Sixers play a basketball game and come out on top.

Both of those things came together on Thursday night after Philly took down Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena, 108-97. Embiid had 17 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and two pretty silly posts targeted towards selling James on the idea of spending the next few years of his professional career in the City of Brotherly Love.

Embiid posted the same picture on his Instagram account, but he decided to have a little more fun and make the location Broad Street, which of course is one of the major streets in Philadelphia.

