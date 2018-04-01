Getty Image

Joel Embiid went to Kansas, so he wasn’t exactly in the best mood on Saturday night. The Jayhawks went up against the Villanova Wildcats in the Final Four and got run off the floor, as Villanova rode some historically great three-point shooting to a 95-79 victory in the national semifinal.

Embiid was watching this a few hours after he got surgery to repair the orbital fracture he suffered earlier in the week, which apparently meant that he was given something to numb the pain in his face. I say apparently because no one thought to take Embiid’s phone away from him, and as you can guess, this led to him sending some tweets about the game in which he kinda strangely kept saying that he was high.

THIS IS BRUTAL…. I’m literally trying to take my mind off this pain but Kansas is not helping #RockChalk — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Sitting here high and watching the game like pic.twitter.com/aTeHLdDaq9 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018