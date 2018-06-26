Getty Image

Monday was a big night for the Philadelphia 76ers’ two biggest stars. First, the answer of whether Ben Simmons is actually a rookie or not was finally answered, as Philadelphia’s 6’11 point guard was named the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year. Joel Embiid got his own honor a little later in the evening, but his had nothing to do with his on-court performance during this past season.

Embiid was named the cover athlete for The ONE Edition of EA Sports’ NBA LIVE 19. The cover depicts Embiid in his all-white Sixers uni in front of a red background.