Joel Embiid’s favorite foil might be Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond. This is for two reasons: The Sixers’ All-Star big man tends to have big performances against the Pistons’ center, sure, but he also really enjoys the verbal sparring that comes whenever the two players take the floor against one another.

The latest chapter in their feud came on Saturday afternoon, and by the time the dust settled, Philadelphia walked off their home floor with a 109-99 win and Embiid got more trash talking material. He established from the early going that he was out to make it a long day for Drummond, as he scored the game’s opening points by going right at his opponent.