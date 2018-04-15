Joel Embiid Believes He Has A ‘Pretty Good Chance’ Of Returning Soon

04.14.18 13 mins ago

Getty Image

Joel Embiid made his presence felt on Saturday night’s Sixers game, but not with his on-court performance. Embiid threw on a Phantom of the Opera mask and kicked off the game by ringing the bell at halfcourt, then proceeded to sit on the bench in a suit as Philadelphia absolutely throttled Miami, 130-103.

It was a statement by the upstart Sixers, as the combination of Ben Simmons’ individual brilliance, a bevy of shooters who connected at a 64.3 percent clip from downtown, and some stifling second half defense were too much for the Heat to overcome. As it turns out, Philly might have the chance to add Embiid to that formula sometime soon.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted that she spoke to Embiid, who said he is trying to make his way onto the floor for either the second or third game of the series.

