Joel Embiid Wore A ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Mask To Ring The Bell For The Sixers

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Joel Embiid #Philadelphia 76ers
04.14.18 1 hour ago

Sixers on Twitter

Joel Embiid didn’t suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the playoffs, but he still made an appearance that set the crowd ablaze. Embiid missed the Sixers’ first postseason game against the Miami Heat as he continues to recover after surgery to repair a bone break under his left eye.

Embiid has been testing out masks to wear when he’s healthy enough to get back on the court, as he’ll need protecting from any potential blows that could harm the repairs. Embiid joked that he would be the “Phantom of the Process” due to his mask, and he decided to make that joke a literal thing on Saturday before the game.

Embiid did, in fact, appear on the court in a white Phantom of the Opera mask and got things started by doing one of the Sixers’ pregame traditions: ringing the bell.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsJOEL EMBIIDPhantom of the OperaPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP