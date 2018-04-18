Joel Embiid Is Officially ‘Doubtful’ For Sixers-Heat Game 3

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers are in Miami ahead of Game 3 of their deadlocked first round series with the Heat on Thursday, and the biggest question for the Sixers is the status of All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid has been out since March 28 when he suffered a facial fracture and a concussion after a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. In that time, the Sixers are 9-1 without their star, but unfortunately for Philly, that one loss was in Game 2, leaving them tied 1-1 with the Heat as the series shifts to South Beach.

After that loss, Embiid let his frustration boil over into an Instagram Story post where he said he was “f*cking sick and tired of being babied.” Brett Brown shrugged it off as him just wanting to play, which is what Embiid said in explaining the post further. Embiid wants to be on the floor and the Sixers certainly want that, too, but as has long been the case with their star player, they’re taking every precaution before allowing him back on the court.