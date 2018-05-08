Joel Embiid Poked Fun At Terry Rozier’s Height After Their Game 4 Dustup

05.07.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers lived to fight another day with a Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics and, after the final buzzer, Joel Embiid was upbeat during an appearance on the podium. However, the always entertaining big man engaged in a scuffle with Celtics guard Terry Rozier during the second quarter and, predictably, that was a point of emphasis.

In addressing the incident, Embiid stayed on-brand in taking a shot at Rozier’s height and questioning why there was a double technical assessed for his actions on the play.

