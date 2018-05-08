Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers lived to fight another day with a Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics and, after the final buzzer, Joel Embiid was upbeat during an appearance on the podium. However, the always entertaining big man engaged in a scuffle with Celtics guard Terry Rozier during the second quarter and, predictably, that was a point of emphasis.

Rozier and Embiid going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZOJYHCtuN9 — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 7, 2018

In addressing the incident, Embiid stayed on-brand in taking a shot at Rozier’s height and questioning why there was a double technical assessed for his actions on the play.