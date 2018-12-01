John Wall Has ‘No Respect’ For Officials After A Bad Blowout Loss To The Sixers

11.30.18 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Every time you think the Washington Wizards have reached rock bottom, they keep digging and digging until they find another layer. They’re 8-14 on the season, and they’ve dropped two straight now, with the latest loss a 123-98 blowout on the road at the hands of the Sixers.

In the Wizards’ defense, they were without both Dwight Howard and Otto Porter Jr., but they once again showed very little fight as they trailed by as many as 35 at one point in the second half as both Joel Embiid (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Ben Simmons (13 points, 10 assists) were able to rest the entire fourth quarter.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 19 points, while John Wall finished with 11 points and seven assists on the night but shot just 4-of-15 from the field. After the game, Wall had harsh words for the officiating crew, continuing his emerging trend of criticizing referees after tough losses.

