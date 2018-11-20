Getty Image

Things aren’t great in Washington, D.C. right now for the local NBA team, as the Wizards have fallen into disarray amid a 5-11 start to the season.

Coach Scott Brooks has already gotten a public vote of confidence from the front office, and he’s been desperately trying to challenge his team to put forth a better effort on the floor. Washington’s star backcourt of Bradley Beal and John Wall are clearly frustrated with the start, and both are reportedly no longer untouchable in trade discussions as the Wizards consider retooling their roster.

Recently, a practice in Washington apparently got heated with both of the team’s stars expressing their frustrations. Wall apparently boiled over to the point of cursing out Brooks after the coach pleaded for more intensity, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that earned him a fine from the team.