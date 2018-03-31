Getty Image

John Wall is back for the Washington Wizards just in time for the final push towards the postseason. The point guard will return to action on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets after he missed two months due to a procedure to “clean up” his knee.

Wall recently returned to practice for the Wizards and was a full participant in 5-on-5 action, which indicated a return was near. On Saturday, the team officially announced Wall’s return in an afternoon tilt against the Hornets.

As expected #Wizards G John Wall will play today against the #Hornets, making his return after two months of left knee rehabilitation. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) March 31, 2018

In his absence, the Wizards sit sixth in the East at 41-34. They are all but securely in the postseason — despite being a half game up on the teams in seventh and eighth, the ninth-place Pistons are six games behind Washington. No matter the result, though, it is just good to see Wall back on the court.