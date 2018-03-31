John Wall Will Return To The Wizards During Saturday’s Game Against Charlotte

03.31.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

John Wall is back for the Washington Wizards just in time for the final push towards the postseason. The point guard will return to action on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets after he missed two months due to a procedure to “clean up” his knee.

Wall recently returned to practice for the Wizards and was a full participant in 5-on-5 action, which indicated a return was near. On Saturday, the team officially announced Wall’s return in an afternoon tilt against the Hornets.

In his absence, the Wizards sit sixth in the East at 41-34. They are all but securely in the postseason — despite being a half game up on the teams in seventh and eighth, the ninth-place Pistons are six games behind Washington. No matter the result, though, it is just good to see Wall back on the court.

