A frustrated Jordan Clarkson took matters into his own hands on Thursday night, making sure a celebratory Philadelphia 76ers team knew he wasn’t having them showing up the Cavs on their home floor.

A series of late-game incidents featured the Sixers showboating a bit, and the new Cavaliers player wasn’t a big fan. After a needless dunk late in the Sixers win, Clarkson threw a dead ball into Saric’s back, causing a bit of an on-court confrontation between he, Saric, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

The TNT broadcast characterized the incident as a bit manufactured, but Clarkson defended himself after the game, saying people implying they would have acted otherwise are “lying.”