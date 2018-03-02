Jordan Clarkson Called Throwing The Ball At Dario Saric ‘Part Of The Game’

#Philadelphia 76ers #Cleveland Cavaliers
03.02.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

A frustrated Jordan Clarkson took matters into his own hands on Thursday night, making sure a celebratory Philadelphia 76ers team knew he wasn’t having them showing up the Cavs on their home floor.

A series of late-game incidents featured the Sixers showboating a bit, and the new Cavaliers player wasn’t a big fan. After a needless dunk late in the Sixers win, Clarkson threw a dead ball into Saric’s back, causing a bit of an on-court confrontation between he, Saric, Joel Embiid and LeBron James.

The TNT broadcast characterized the incident as a bit manufactured, but Clarkson defended himself after the game, saying people implying they would have acted otherwise are “lying.”

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDario SaricJordan ClarksonPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

