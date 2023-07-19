draymond poole
Jordan Poole’s Dad Didn’t Hold Back On Draymond Green After His Latest Remarks On Last Year’s Punch

The Golden State Warriors’ title defense last season got off to an awfully rocky start. While the Warriors largely ran it back with the group that got them their fourth title since 2015, two of the team’s most important players — Draymond Green and Jordan Poole — were part of an incident in practice that ended with the future Hall of Fame inductee punching the young guard.

A whole lot happened in the aftermath, with Green taking a leave of absence, openly saying during the season he could not lead the way he was accustomed to as a result, and of course, Golden State failing to defend its title. It was even reported that the tension from that moment lingered throughout the season. Fast forward to today and Green is still being asked about what happened, this time during a cameo on Patrick Beverley’s podcast.

“I don’t just hit people,” Green said. “Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men, we know things that you have to stand on.”

In response to this clip, Poole’s father, Anthony, hopped into the replies and had his son’s back, going as far as to say that he and Green “can meet anytime he want.”

Poole is no longer a member of the Warriors, as the team traded him to the Washington Wizards earlier this summer in a deal that landed them Chris Paul.

