Kanye West Teased A Yeezy Basketball Sneaker On Twitter

#Adidas #Kanye West
04.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kanye West is back on Twitter, and when Kanye is on Twitter, he tweets a lot.

He tweets about existential stuff and capitalism and the ownership of ideas. He tweets about his upcoming music projects, both solo and in a new group with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost, as well as the upcoming release dates for his stable of artists.

He also tweets about shoes. Kanye’s Thursday Twitter extravaganza continued into the early evening after he’d let people cool off from his album news so he could unveil what appears to be at least possible looks for his next sneaker drops with adidas. First he showed off an impressive array of colorways for the Yeezy Boost 350 and more at whatever shop location he was at for a possible photoshoot (or, at least, his personal Twitter photoshoot).

TOPICS#Adidas#Kanye West
