LeBron James Loved The Essay Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wrote About Him In Newsweek

02.23.19 2 hours ago

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most towering figures in NBA history, both literally and figuratively speaking. In addition to his many accomplishments on the court — five titles, six MVPs, 19 All-Star appearances, the all-time leader in scoring, just to name a few — Abdul-Jabbar was also one of the more politically outspoken athletes of his time on various social and cultural issues.

Often described as an intellectual and an introvert, this made Abdul-Jabbar seem somewhat aloof to fans. But underneath the surface, there was a deep thinker and a conscientious leader who wasn’t afraid to risk his popularity and livelihood to engage on topics that he believed in.

From his perspective, those types of individual qualities are far more important than anything that happens on the court. Abdul-Jabbar is famously uninterested in any G.O.A.T. debate, which is partially the impetus behind a recent essay he published in Newsweek praising LeBron James for his steadfast leadership on the issues of race and equality in America.

