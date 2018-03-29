Karl-Anthony Towns Set Minnesota’s Single-Game Scoring Record With 56 Points

Since the first moment Karl-Anthony Towns set foot in Minnesota, he joined a long tradition of Hall-of-Fame-bound big men. He was preceded by Kevin Love, who has since gone on to become an NBA champion alongside LeBron James, and Kevin Garnett, who played his most dominant individual seasons with the Timberwolves before becoming a Celtics legend later in his career.

Towns is emphatically next in line, and on Wednesday night, he gave one more reason why. Actually, 56 more reasons. In their home win over the lowly Atlanta Hawks, Towns set the franchise’s new single-game scoring record with 56 points on 19-of-32 shooting from the field, including a scorching hot 6-of-8 from three-point land.

He also added 15 rebounds, four assists, and a block to fill out a monster stat line that will ultimately go down as the best individual offensive performance in team history.

