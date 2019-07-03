There Are Odds For Who Will Reveal Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency Decision

All of the basketball world is sitting and waiting for Kawhi Leonard to decide where he is going to spend the foreseeable future. He has apparently met with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, and next, Leonard will meet with the Raptors in Toronto, news which apparently led to Canada losing its collective mind.

Following his eventual meeting with Toronto, two things will happen. First is that, at some point, Leonard will make his decision. Second, someone is going to announce it, which is why you probably have push notifications turned on for a while lot of people right now. On that second thing, would you like to see odds on who will break the news? No? You never even considered that would be a thing? Well guess what, they exist.

