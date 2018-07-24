Kawhi Leonard Will Be A Sneaker Free Agent As Jordan Will Reportedly Let Him Walk

Kawhi Leonard is now a Toronto Raptor after having his trade request granted by the Spurs in a blockbuster that brought DeMar DeRozan back to San Antonio. However, the Raptors won’t be the only new team Leonard will be joining this offseason.

A portion of the issue Leonard apparently had with being in San Antonio was it being a small market that didn’t afford him the best possible endorsement deals and limited his earning potential outside of basketball. The flip side of that, of course, is that Leonard isn’t exactly the most outgoing personality with which a brand can build a campaign around — even his style of play is more “fundamentally sound greatness” than “eye-popping greatness.”

So Leonard found himself at an impasse with regards to his sneaker deal with Jordan Brand when they came to him with a four-year extension worth $22 million this season. Leonard balked at the offer, apparently hoping to find a larger deal if he could find himself in a larger market, and now it appears he will have that chance as Jordan has decided to let him walk, per ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

