Kawhi Leonard’s one-year run with the Toronto Raptors was the stuff of legend. The multi-talented forward led the Raptors to the franchise’s first NBA title with a win over the Golden State Warriors and, along the way, Leonard made a significant impression in Toronto. With that as the backdrop, he will make his return to the Air Canada Centre for the first time in an opposing uniform on Wednesday night when the L.A. Clippers come to town.

In advance of that highly anticipated face-off, the Raptors released a 60-second tribute video for Leonard on Tuesday evening.

Fun Guy in town. pic.twitter.com/RdAwMTuZES — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 11, 2019

The “fun guy” reference is perfect in that Leonard became a meme — before ever taking the floor for the Raptors — by declaring that he was, in fact, a “fun guy.” Still, it is remarkable to watch some of Leonard’s work in a condensed space like this, ranging from the regular season to the playoffs and all the way through the franchise’s championship parade in Toronto.

There will probably be pomp and circumstance immediately before tip-off, especially with Leonard set to accept his championship ring. The Raptors elected to get out in front of things a bit, though, and this is a well-executed video that pays appropriate tribute to the best player on the best team in franchise history.