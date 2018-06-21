The Lakers And Spurs ‘Have Had No Dialogue’ About A Kawhi Leonard Trade

It is widely know that Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio and, despite the Los Angeles Lakers operating as only one theoretical destination for the All-Star forward, there is plenty of buzz that Leonard would love to land with one of the league’s flagship franchises.

The Spurs, however, aren’t necessarily ready to move at the drop of the hat, or at least Leonard’s hat in particular. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday, San Antonio is only listening on offers, rather than actively pursuing deals to move Leonard.

And while there are plenty of rumors about the Los Angeles Lakers and how Leonard would prefer to land in LA, that isn’t set in stone, either. In fact, Wojnarowski noted that the Lakers and Spurs “have had no dialogue” about Leonard at this time.

