It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors might lose Kevin Durant in free agency next summer, and depending on who you ask, he’s as good as gone following his recent public spat with Draymond Green. If you ask the man at the center of all of this, however, nothing that went down between he and Green will have any bearing on what he does when free agency rolls around.

Durant spoke with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports about the weirdness that has encompassed the last week of his life. At the center of it all is, of course, how this incident could impact Durant’s decision to potentially hit the open market that summer. But as Durant explains it, when that time comes, he won’t be thinking about the argument he had with Green.

“Nah, [it won’t factor],” Durant said. “Because at the end of the day, I’m just a ballplayer that’s just trying to be in a great environment to play basketball and groom my skills every day. And I want to compete on a level that once the game starts, I’m just totally comfortable with my surroundings, with just going out there and being me.”