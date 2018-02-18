Getty Image

Kevin Durant has a succession plan in place. When his time dominating the NBA ends, the former MVP says he already knows who will take his place.

Durant has played 11 seasons in the NBA, but you could argue that he’s playing better than ever. The Warriors are a machine, reigning champions, and the sky seems the limit for his career, especially as he’s become one of the league’s elite defensive players.

So it’s definitely weird to consider Durant giving up his mantle at the top of the league anytime soon, but the reigning NBA Finals MVP says he trusts the process. In Durant’s eyes, Joel Embiid will take over the league as the current stars fade.