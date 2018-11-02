Kevin Love Will Be Evaluated In Six Weeks After Toe Surgery

Getty Image

Rumblings surrounding Kevin Love and a potentially lengthy absence from the floor have been percolating for a while and, on Friday, things came to a head in the form of surgery for the All-Star big man. First, Joe Vardon of The Athletic broke the news that Love would be absent for at least six weeks after a procedure on his injured toe.

From there, the team itself announced Love’s surgery, indicating that the move is “to address continued left foot symptoms.” Officially, Love’s status will be updated in six weeks and it is also worth noting that a timeline for reevaluation is not the same as a projected return to the floor in that same time period.