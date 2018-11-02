Kevin Love Will Be Evaluated In Six Weeks After Toe Surgery

11.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Rumblings surrounding Kevin Love and a potentially lengthy absence from the floor have been percolating for a while and, on Friday, things came to a head in the form of surgery for the All-Star big man. First, Joe Vardon of The Athletic broke the news that Love would be absent for at least six weeks after a procedure on his injured toe.

From there, the team itself announced Love’s surgery, indicating that the move is “to address continued left foot symptoms.” Officially, Love’s status will be updated in six weeks and it is also worth noting that a timeline for reevaluation is not the same as a projected return to the floor in that same time period.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 7 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP