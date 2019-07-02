The Warriors Will Re-Sign Kevon Looney On A Three-Year Deal

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have been busy in the early hours of NBA free agency, making moves to secure D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant and sending Andre Iguodala to Memphis in order to create salary cap flexibility. On Monday evening, Bob Myers continued his flurry of activity with a bargain signing, reportedly securing a three-year commitment from center Kevon Looney.

Kevon Looney is returning to the Warriors on a three-year, $15M deal, agent @tramasar tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

After the sign-and-trade for Russell, Golden State is “hard-capped” at the apron and, with nine figures in salary committed to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Russell, the Warriors are a bit strapped for flexibility. However, this reported contract would allow the team to lock in a starting-caliber center in Looney for the future, all while maintaining the ability to fill out the roster without exceeding the league-mandated cap.