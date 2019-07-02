The Warriors Will Re-Sign Kevon Looney On A Three-Year Deal

07.01.19 42 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors have been busy in the early hours of NBA free agency, making moves to secure D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant and sending Andre Iguodala to Memphis in order to create salary cap flexibility. On Monday evening, Bob Myers continued his flurry of activity with a bargain signing, reportedly securing a three-year commitment from center Kevon Looney.

After the sign-and-trade for Russell, Golden State is “hard-capped” at the apron and, with nine figures in salary committed to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Russell, the Warriors are a bit strapped for flexibility. However, this reported contract would allow the team to lock in a starting-caliber center in Looney for the future, all while maintaining the ability to fill out the roster without exceeding the league-mandated cap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSkevon looney
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 10 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP