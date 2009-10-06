Khloe, Don’t Ruin The Dynasty

If Lamar Odom suffers from a slow start, the media will most likely give him the Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson treatment. For only $25, you can show your support today.
Who else is getting one?
If Lamar Odom suffers from a slow start, the media will most likely give him the Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson treatment. For only $25, you can show your support today.
Who else is getting one?
I’m getting this shirt and covering up the “DON’T”.
Do they have this in Khloe size as well?
i hope she does ruin the lakers “dynasty”
As a Lakers fan, this shirt is states a true feeling. However, for 25 buck it needs to printed on American Apparel t-shirts.
Should read..
“Khloe please dont eat our dynasty”
Hahaha Michorizo, still one of the funniest posters on this site…Lakeshow, that was pretty good too. Wonder if these two met at the food store.
“Dynasty” really??? They’ve won ONE title with this current team. Win 2 more in the next 3 years (def. possible,) then you can drop the D word. What a joke…
Im DEFINITELy getting that
You think they run big?
Yoko Kardashian better not feeze everything up,
God help us with that wedding reality deal Lamar is a part of.
It will be interesting to see if Odom struggles this spring during his public divorce for irreconcilable differences. Wait, they aren’t getting divorced yet?
I don’t even think they’re really married, Shakers.
khloe doesnt deserve all this shit talkin..she looks good to me
Where did he find her?… on Waivers?
Fake Marriage. Fake Relationship. They have no chemistry in pictures posted. LOL. Everything in that family life is made for TV. How lame.
I hate the Lakers though so Khloe PLEASE DO RUIN THE DYNASTY!!!
What dynasty? ONE championship doesn’t mean a dynasty.
what on earth they are saying…hold your horses lakers…you might get strip…
So, one championship is a dynasty now? Got it.
Dynasty? One Championship. Wow!
Khloe go ahead… eat the candy man… hahahaha!
It is one Champsionship, after losing in the finnals the year before.
Thats 2 finnal apperences in a row.
With 1 win, and no end in site.
I fully expect the Lakers to win it all this year.
Just like i did last year
Go Celtics/Magic :)
I’m definitely getting that shirt and covering the “don’t” with a Celtics sticker/patch.